Chapter 18, Problem 36

Draw the hexapeptide Asp-Gly-Phe-Leu-Glu-Ala in linear form showing all of the atoms, and show (using dotted lines) the hydrogen bonding that stabilizes this structure if it is part of an α-helix.

1
Step 1: Write out the sequence of the hexapeptide Asp-Gly-Phe-Leu-Glu-Ala in linear form. Begin by identifying the amino acids and their structures. Each amino acid consists of an amino group (-NH₂), a carboxyl group (-COOH), and a unique side chain (R group). Connect the amino acids through peptide bonds (-CONH-).
Step 2: Draw the peptide bonds between the amino acids. A peptide bond forms when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of the next amino acid, releasing a molecule of water (condensation reaction). Ensure the backbone alternates between -N-C-C- for each amino acid.
Step 3: Add the side chains (R groups) for each amino acid to the central carbon (α-carbon) of the backbone. For example, Asp has a -CH₂-COOH side chain, Gly has a hydrogen atom as its side chain, Phe has a benzyl group (-CH₂-C₆H₅), and so on. Ensure the side chains are correctly positioned.
Step 4: To show the hydrogen bonding that stabilizes the α-helix, identify the hydrogen bond donors (N-H groups) and acceptors (C=O groups) in the peptide backbone. In an α-helix, hydrogen bonds form between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of another amino acid located four residues away in the sequence.
Step 5: Use dotted lines to represent the hydrogen bonds between the carbonyl oxygen and the amide hydrogen. Ensure the hydrogen bonds are drawn parallel to the axis of the helix, stabilizing the structure. Label the hydrogen bonds clearly to indicate their role in maintaining the α-helix conformation.

Peptide Structure

A peptide is a short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. In the case of the hexapeptide Asp-Gly-Phe-Leu-Glu-Ala, each amino acid contributes a specific side chain that influences the peptide's properties and interactions. Understanding the linear representation of this sequence is crucial for visualizing how the amino acids are arranged and how they interact with one another.
Hydrogen Bonding in α-Helices

Hydrogen bonds play a critical role in stabilizing the secondary structure of proteins, particularly in α-helices. In an α-helix, hydrogen bonds form between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of another, typically four residues down the chain. This bonding pattern contributes to the helical shape and stability of the structure, which is essential for the overall function of the protein.
Linear vs. Tertiary Structure

The linear form of a peptide represents its primary structure, which is the sequence of amino acids. However, proteins often fold into complex tertiary structures that are stabilized by various interactions, including hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrophobic interactions. Understanding the distinction between linear and tertiary structures is vital for grasping how the sequence of amino acids influences the final three-dimensional shape and function of the protein.
