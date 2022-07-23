Draw the structure of the following amino acids, dipeptides, and tripeptides at low pH (pH 1) and high pH (pH 14). At each pH, assume that all functional groups that might do so are ionized.
d. Glu-Asp
d. Glu-Asp
e. Gln-Ala-Asn
Interactions of amino acids on the interior of proteins are key to the shapes of proteins. In group (a), which pairs of amino acids form hydrophobic interactions? In group (b), which pairs form ionic interactions? Which pairs in group (c) form hydrogen bonds?
a. 1 Pro . . . Phe
2 Lys . . . Ser
3 Thr . . . Leu
4 Ala . . . Gly
Compare and contrast the characteristics of fibrous and globular proteins. Consider biological function, water solubility, amino acid composition, secondary structure, and tertiary structure. Give examples of three fibrous and three globular proteins. (Hint: Make a table.)
Cell membranes are studded with proteins. Some of these proteins, involved in the transport of molecules across the membrane into the cell, span the entire membrane and are called transmembrane proteins. The interior of the cell membrane is hydrophobic and nonpolar, whereas both the extracellular and intracellular fluids are water-based.
a. List three amino acids you would expect to find in the part of a transmembrane protein that lies within the cell membrane.
Threonine has two chiral centers. Draw L-threonine and indicate which carbon atoms are chiral. Which carbon atom is responsible for D and L configuration?