Textbook Question
Alcohol dehydrogenase, found in liver cells, converts ethanol into acetaldehyde. What type of protein is alcohol dehydrogenase?
Cortisol levels rise under stressful conditions. Oxytocin can induce relaxation and romantic feelings. What type of protein are cortisol and oxytocin?
Examine the ball-and-stick model of valine below. Identify the carboxyl group, the amino group, and the R group.
<IMAGE>
Indicate whether each of the following molecules is an α-amino acid or not, and explain why.
a.
Using Table 18.3, name the α-amino acids that (a) contain an aromatic ring, (b) contain sulfur, (c) are alcohols, and (d) have alkyl-group side chains.