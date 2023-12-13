Textbook Question
Alcohol dehydrogenase, found in liver cells, converts ethanol into acetaldehyde. What type of protein is alcohol dehydrogenase?
Consult Table 18.3 and draw alanine. Label the functional groups and give the three-letter abbreviation and the one-letter abbreviation. What group does the side chain fall into?
Examine the ball-and-stick model of valine below. Identify the carboxyl group, the amino group, and the R group.
<IMAGE>
Indicate whether each of the following molecules is an α-amino acid or not, and explain why.
a.