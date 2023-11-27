Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins - Problem 4
Chapter 18, Problem 4

Examine the ball-and-stick model of valine below. Identify the carboxyl group, the amino group, and the R group.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the ball-and-stick model of valine carefully. Identify the different types of atoms based on their color coding (e.g., carbon is typically black or gray, hydrogen is white, oxygen is red, and nitrogen is blue).
Locate the carboxyl group (-COOH). This group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). Look for this specific arrangement in the model.
Identify the amino group (-NH2). This group consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms. Look for this structure in the model.
Find the R group, which is the side chain specific to valine. In valine, the R group is an isopropyl group (-CH(CH3)2). Locate the carbon atom attached to the central carbon (alpha carbon) that branches into two methyl groups.
Label each of these groups (carboxyl, amino, and R group) on the model to clearly distinguish them. This will help in understanding the structure of valine and its functional groups.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carboxyl Group

The carboxyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and also bonded to a hydroxyl group (-COOH). In amino acids like valine, the carboxyl group is essential for forming peptide bonds during protein synthesis and contributes to the acid properties of the molecule.
Amino Group

The amino group consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms (-NH2). This group is fundamental in amino acids, as it acts as a base, accepting protons and contributing to the molecule's overall charge. The presence of the amino group is what classifies these compounds as amino acids.
R Group (Side Chain)

The R group, or side chain, is the variable part of an amino acid that determines its unique characteristics and properties. In valine, the R group is an isopropyl group, which makes it a non-polar, hydrophobic amino acid. The nature of the R group influences protein structure and function.
