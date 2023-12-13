Which form of aspartic acid in Problem 18.54 is the zwitterion? What is the pI for the zwitterion?
a.
b.
c.
Proteins are usually least soluble in water at their isoelectric points. Explain.
How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?
Write structural formulas for the two dipeptides that contain leucine and aspartate.
The endorphins are a group of naturally occurring neurotransmitters that act in a manner similar to morphine to control pain. Research has shown that the biologically active parts of the endorphin molecules are simple pentapeptides called enkephalins. Draw the structure of the methionine enkephalin with the sequence Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met. Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids.
Identify the amino acids present in the peptide shown and name the peptide using the three-letter abbreviations.