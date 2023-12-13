Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 60
Chapter 18, Problem 60

Use the three-letter abbreviations to name all tripeptides that contain valine, methionine, and leucine.

1
Step 1: Understand that a tripeptide is a molecule composed of three amino acids linked together by peptide bonds. The order of the amino acids in the chain determines the name of the tripeptide.
Step 2: Identify the three amino acids given in the problem: valine (Val), methionine (Met), and leucine (Leu). These are represented by their three-letter abbreviations.
Step 3: Recognize that the order of the amino acids matters, as each unique sequence represents a different tripeptide. For three amino acids, there are 3! (3 factorial) possible arrangements, which equals 6.
Step 4: List all possible sequences of the tripeptide using the three-letter abbreviations: Val-Met-Leu, Val-Leu-Met, Met-Val-Leu, Met-Leu-Val, Leu-Val-Met, and Leu-Met-Val.
Step 5: Verify that all six combinations are unique and ensure that no sequence is repeated. These are the names of all possible tripeptides containing valine, methionine, and leucine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a specific structure, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). Valine, methionine, and leucine are three essential amino acids, meaning they must be obtained through diet as the body cannot synthesize them.
Tripeptides

Tripeptides are molecules formed by the linkage of three amino acids through peptide bonds. The sequence and identity of the amino acids in a tripeptide determine its properties and functions. In this context, tripeptides containing valine, methionine, and leucine can be arranged in various orders, leading to different tripeptide combinations.
Three-Letter Abbreviations

In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by three-letter abbreviations for convenience. For example, valine is abbreviated as 'Val', methionine as 'Met', and leucine as 'Leu'. Understanding these abbreviations is essential for accurately naming and discussing peptides and proteins in scientific contexts.
