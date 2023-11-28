Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 59
Chapter 18, Problem 59

How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of aspartic acid: Aspartic acid is an amino acid with both an amino group (-NH₂) and a carboxylic acid group (-COOH), as well as a side chain containing a second carboxylic acid group. In its zwitterionic form, the amino group is protonated (-NH₃⁺) and one of the carboxylic acid groups is deprotonated (-COO⁻).
Recognize the solubility principle: Water is a polar solvent, so compounds with polar or charged groups tend to be more soluble in water. Increasing the number of charged groups on the molecule will enhance its solubility in water.
Adjust the pH of the solution: To increase the solubility of the zwitterion, adjust the pH to a level where both carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated (-COO⁻) and the amino group remains protonated (-NH₃⁺). This typically occurs at a pH above the isoelectric point of aspartic acid (around pH 2.8).
Explain the effect of pH: At a higher pH, the molecule will carry more negative charges due to the deprotonation of the carboxylic acid groups. This increases the molecule's overall polarity and enhances its interaction with water molecules, improving solubility.
Summarize the approach: To make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water, increase the pH of the solution to a level where the molecule has more charged groups, ensuring it interacts more effectively with the polar water molecules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zwitterion

A zwitterion is a molecule that has both positive and negative charges, resulting in an overall neutral charge. In the case of amino acids like aspartic acid, the zwitterionic form occurs when the amino group is protonated (positively charged) and the carboxyl group is deprotonated (negatively charged). This dual charge allows zwitterions to interact favorably with polar solvents like water, enhancing their solubility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:04
Intro to Amino Acids Concept 1

Hydrophilicity

Hydrophilicity refers to the affinity of a substance for water, which is often due to the presence of polar functional groups that can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. Increasing the hydrophilicity of aspartic acid's zwitterion can be achieved by modifying its structure to introduce more polar groups or by adjusting the pH to favor the zwitterionic form, thus enhancing its solubility in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:00
Fatty Acids Concept 1

pH and Solubility

The pH of a solution can significantly affect the solubility of amino acids. For aspartic acid, at a pH close to its isoelectric point, the molecule exists predominantly in its zwitterionic form, which is more soluble in water. By manipulating the pH to be above or below this point, one can increase the proportion of the zwitterion, thereby improving its overall solubility in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
pH and pOH Calculations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following forms of aspartic acid would you expect to predominate at low pH, neutral pH, and high pH?

a.

b.

c.

73
views
Textbook Question

Which form of aspartic acid in Problem 18.54 is the zwitterion? What is the pI for the zwitterion?

a.

b.

c.

19
views
Textbook Question

Proteins are usually least soluble in water at their isoelectric points. Explain.

1319
views
Textbook Question

Use the three-letter abbreviations to name all tripeptides that contain valine, methionine, and leucine.

341
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the two dipeptides that contain leucine and aspartate.

335
views
Textbook Question

The endorphins are a group of naturally occurring neurotransmitters that act in a manner similar to morphine to control pain. Research has shown that the biologically active parts of the endorphin molecules are simple pentapeptides called enkephalins. Draw the structure of the methionine enkephalin with the sequence Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met. Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids.

355
views