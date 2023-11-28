Isoelectric Point (pI)

The isoelectric point (pI) is the pH at which a molecule, such as an amino acid, carries no net electrical charge. At this point, the concentrations of the positively and negatively charged forms of the molecule are equal. For aspartic acid, the pI can be calculated using the pKa values of its ionizable groups, which helps determine the pH at which the zwitterionic form predominates.