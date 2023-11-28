Textbook Question
Draw leucine and identify any chiral carbon atoms with arrows.
Is phenylalanine hydrophilic or hydrophobic? Explain why.
At neutral pH, which of the following amino acids has a net positive charge, which has a net negative charge, and which is neutral? (Hint: Draw the various charged forms of each amino acid before deciding.)
a. Asparagine
b. Lysine
c. Proline
Which form of aspartic acid in Problem 18.54 is the zwitterion? What is the pI for the zwitterion?
a.
b.
c.
Proteins are usually least soluble in water at their isoelectric points. Explain.
How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?