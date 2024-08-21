Understand the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme: A cofactor is a non-protein chemical compound or metallic ion that is required for an enzyme's activity. Cofactors can be inorganic (e.g., metal ions like Mg²⁺ or Zn²⁺) or organic. A coenzyme, on the other hand, is a specific type of organic cofactor that is loosely bound to the enzyme and often acts as a carrier of electrons or functional groups.