Name the vitamin to which each of these coenzymes is related.
b. Coenzyme A
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Cu2+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Tetrahydrofolate
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Fe2+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Pyridoxyl phosphate
What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?
b. Decarboxylases