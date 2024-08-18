Textbook Question
The cofactors NAD+, Cu2+, Zn2+, coenzyme A, FAD, and Ni2+ are all needed by your body for enzymatic reactions.
a. Which cofactors are coenzymes?
1472
views
The cofactors NAD+, Cu2+, Zn2+, coenzyme A, FAD, and Ni2+ are all needed by your body for enzymatic reactions.
a. Which cofactors are coenzymes?
Describe the reactions that you would expect these enzymes to catalyze.
b. Aspartate transaminase
Name the enzyme whose substrate is
a. Urea
Which of the following reactions can be catalyzed by a decarboxylase?
a.
b.
What do we mean when we say an enzyme is saturated with substrate? When an enzyme is saturated with substrate, how does adding more (a) substrate and (b) enzyme affect the rate of the reaction?
What kind of reaction product might be a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme that catalyzes its formation?