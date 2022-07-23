Skip to main content
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 56c

What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?
c. Adding an organic solvent, such as methanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that enzymes are proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, and their activity is highly sensitive to environmental conditions, including temperature, pH, and the presence of solvents.
Recognize that organic solvents, such as methanol, can disrupt the three-dimensional structure of enzymes by interfering with hydrogen bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and other forces that maintain the enzyme's tertiary and quaternary structure.
Explain that the disruption of the enzyme's structure (denaturation) caused by the organic solvent can lead to a loss of the enzyme's active site shape, which is critical for binding the substrate and catalyzing the reaction.
Conclude that adding an organic solvent like methanol would likely decrease the rate of the enzyme-catalyzed reaction because the enzyme may become partially or fully denatured, reducing its catalytic efficiency.
Note that the extent of the effect depends on the concentration of the organic solvent and the specific enzyme's tolerance to such conditions, but in general, organic solvents are detrimental to enzyme activity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Activity

Enzyme activity refers to the rate at which an enzyme catalyzes a reaction. It is influenced by various factors, including temperature, pH, and substrate concentration. Enzymes typically have an optimal temperature range, and deviations from this range can lead to decreased activity or denaturation, affecting the overall reaction rate.
Effect of Temperature on Enzymes

Temperature significantly impacts enzyme activity, as it affects molecular motion and the kinetic energy of the substrate and enzyme. At optimal temperatures, enzyme activity is maximized, but at higher temperatures, enzymes may denature, losing their functional shape. For enzymes active at body temperature, any significant deviation can lead to reduced reaction rates.
Organic Solvents and Enzyme Function

Organic solvents, like methanol, can disrupt the structure and function of enzymes. They may alter the enzyme's active site or affect the solubility of substrates, leading to reduced enzyme activity. The presence of organic solvents can also change the environment in which the enzyme operates, potentially inhibiting the reaction rate.
