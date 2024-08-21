Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 84
Chapter 19, Problem 84

What is the activation energy for a reaction? Why is activation energy necessary?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The activation energy (Ea) is the minimum amount of energy required for reactants to collide with enough force to overcome the energy barrier and form products. It is typically measured in units of joules (J) or kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol).
Activation energy is necessary because it ensures that only molecules with sufficient energy can successfully collide and react. This prevents random, low-energy collisions from leading to reactions, which helps maintain the stability of substances under normal conditions.
To calculate the activation energy, you can use the Arrhenius equation: E_a = -R imes ext{ln}(k_2/k_1) / (1/T_2 - 1/T_1), where R is the gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K), k₁ and k₂ are the rate constants at temperatures T₁ and T₂ (in Kelvin), respectively.
If experimental data is provided, such as rate constants (k₁ and k₂) and corresponding temperatures (T₁ and T₂), substitute these values into the Arrhenius equation to solve for Ea. Ensure all units are consistent, particularly for temperature (Kelvin) and the gas constant.
Graphically, activation energy can also be determined by plotting ext{ln}(k) versus 1/T. The slope of the resulting line is equal to -E_a/R, which can be rearranged to calculate Ea.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activation Energy

Activation energy is the minimum amount of energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. This concept is crucial in understanding reaction rates, as higher activation energies typically lead to slower reactions, while lower activation energies facilitate faster reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:06
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 1

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the pathway taken during a chemical reaction. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps that lead to the formation of products from reactants. Understanding the mechanism helps in identifying the activation energy and the factors that influence it, such as temperature and catalysts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1

Catalysts

Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy without being consumed in the process. They provide an alternative pathway for the reaction, making it easier for reactants to convert into products. The presence of a catalyst is essential in many industrial processes, as it enhances efficiency and reduces energy costs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:17
Coupled Reactions Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.

737
views
Textbook Question

What is the relationship between vitamin A and β-carotene?

1562
views
Textbook Question

How can you distinguish between a competitive inhibitor and an uncompetitive inhibitor experimentally?

1339
views
Textbook Question

How will changing the conditions in an enzymatic reaction affect the rate of that reaction? Explain why in each case.

f. Decreasing the amount of substrate by half

1003
views
Textbook Question

Why are irreversible enzyme inhibitors referred to as poisons?

1550
views
Textbook Question

Apple slices and peeled potatoes rapidly brown in open air due to the presence of phenolases. Phenolases cause the oxidation of phenolic molecules like tyrosine to quinones, colored molecules responsible for the brown colors seen. An experiment comparing the time it took for a change to occur in the color of apple slices versus potato slices was done to test for phenolase activity. Then, a second experiment was done with new apple and potato slices with H2O2 measuring time until bubbles appeared.

b. Which sample contains more catalase? Why?

525
views