Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
a. Identify the hemiacetal and acetal linkages.
Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
a. Identify the hemiacetal and acetal linkages.
Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
c. State the numbers of the carbon atoms that form glycosidic linkages between monosaccharide A and monosaccharide B.
Hydrolysis of both glycosidic bonds in the following trisaccharide A, B, C yields three monosaccharides.
c. Draw the Fischer projections for the three monosaccharides.
In solution, glucose exists predominantly in the cyclic hemiacetal form, which does not contain an aldehyde group. How is it possible for mild oxidizing agents to oxidize glucose?
Classify the four carbohydrates (a)–(d) by indicating the nature of the carbonyl group and the number of carbon atoms present. For example, glucose is an aldohexose.
c.
Classify the four carbohydrates (a)–(d) by indicating the nature of the carbonyl group and the number of carbon atoms present. For example, glucose is an aldohexose.
d.