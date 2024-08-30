Skip to main content
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 22c

Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.

c. State the numbers of the carbon atoms that form glycosidic linkages between monosaccharide A and monosaccharide B.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of the trisaccharide in Problem 20.23.c, focusing on the glycosidic linkages between monosaccharides A and B.
Recall that a glycosidic linkage is a covalent bond formed between the anomeric carbon of one monosaccharide and a hydroxyl group of another monosaccharide.
Locate the anomeric carbon in monosaccharide A. The anomeric carbon is the carbon atom that was part of the carbonyl group (C=O) in the open-chain form of the sugar.
Determine which carbon atom in monosaccharide B is involved in the glycosidic bond. This is typically a hydroxyl group on one of the carbons of monosaccharide B.
State the carbon numbers of both monosaccharides (A and B) that are involved in the glycosidic linkage, based on the structural diagram provided in the problem.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycosidic Linkages

Glycosidic linkages are covalent bonds that connect monosaccharides to form disaccharides or polysaccharides. They are formed through a dehydration reaction, where a hydroxyl group from one sugar reacts with the anomeric carbon of another, releasing a water molecule. Understanding the specific carbon atoms involved in these linkages is crucial for analyzing carbohydrate structures.
Monosaccharide Structure

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar units with a general formula of (CH2O)n. Each monosaccharide has a unique structure defined by the arrangement of carbon atoms, hydroxyl groups, and functional groups. Recognizing the structure of monosaccharides A and B is essential for identifying the carbon atoms that participate in glycosidic linkages.
Trisaccharides

Trisaccharides are carbohydrates composed of three monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds. The specific arrangement and types of monosaccharides involved determine the properties and functions of the trisaccharide. In the context of the question, understanding the structure of the trisaccharide A, B, C is necessary to identify the carbon atoms forming the linkages between A and B.
