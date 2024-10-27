Identify the following as diastereomers, enantiomers, and/or anomers.
(a) β-D-fructose and β-D-fructose
(b) D-galactose and L-galactose
(c) L-allose and D-glucose (both aldohexoses)
Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
a. Identify the hemiacetal and acetal linkages.
Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
c. State the numbers of the carbon atoms that form glycosidic linkages between monosaccharide A and monosaccharide B.
Are one or more of the disaccharides maltose, lactose, cellobiose, and sucrose part of the trisaccharide in Problem 20.23? If so, identify which disaccharide and its location. (Hint: Look for an α-1,4 link, β-1,4 link, or 1,2 link, and then determine if the correct monosaccharides are present.)
In solution, glucose exists predominantly in the cyclic hemiacetal form, which does not contain an aldehyde group. How is it possible for mild oxidizing agents to oxidize glucose?
Classify the four carbohydrates (a)–(d) by indicating the nature of the carbonyl group and the number of carbon atoms present. For example, glucose is an aldohexose.
c.