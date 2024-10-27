Skip to main content
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 23c

Hydrolysis of both glycosidic bonds in the following trisaccharide A, B, C yields three monosaccharides. 
c. Draw the Fischer projections for the three monosaccharides.

1
Identify the structure of the given trisaccharide and locate the glycosidic bonds. Glycosidic bonds are the covalent bonds that link monosaccharides together in a polysaccharide or oligosaccharide.
Understand that hydrolysis involves breaking the glycosidic bonds by adding water molecules. Each glycosidic bond will break, resulting in the release of individual monosaccharides.
Determine the monosaccharides that are released upon hydrolysis. Analyze the structure of the trisaccharide to identify the three monosaccharides (A, B, and C) that are formed.
Recall the Fischer projection, which is a two-dimensional representation of a molecule showing the configuration of chiral centers. For each monosaccharide, draw its Fischer projection by arranging the carbon chain vertically, with the most oxidized carbon (the carbonyl group) at the top.
Ensure that the stereochemistry of each chiral center in the monosaccharides is correctly represented in the Fischer projections. Verify the orientation of hydroxyl (-OH) groups on each carbon atom to match the original structure of the monosaccharides.

Glycosidic Bonds

Glycosidic bonds are covalent linkages formed between monosaccharides through a dehydration reaction, resulting in the formation of disaccharides or polysaccharides. In the context of trisaccharides, hydrolysis of these bonds breaks them down into individual monosaccharides, which are the simplest form of carbohydrates. Understanding the structure and function of glycosidic bonds is essential for analyzing carbohydrate chemistry.
Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction that involves the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water. In carbohydrate chemistry, hydrolysis of glycosidic bonds leads to the release of monosaccharides from polysaccharides or oligosaccharides. This process is crucial for understanding how complex carbohydrates are metabolized and utilized by living organisms.
Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting the stereochemistry of carbohydrates. In these projections, the carbon skeleton is arranged vertically, with functional groups extending horizontally. Drawing Fischer projections for monosaccharides allows for a clear visualization of their structural configuration, including the orientation of hydroxyl groups and the anomeric carbon.
