Step 2: Examine the structure of the carbohydrate provided in the image. Look for the functional group that contains the carbonyl (C=O) group. If the carbonyl group is at the end of the molecule, it is an aldehyde, and the carbohydrate is classified as an 'aldo-'. If the carbonyl group is within the chain, it is a ketone, and the carbohydrate is classified as a 'keto-'.