Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects two monosaccharides through an acetal linkage, specifically between the anomeric carbon of one sugar and a hydroxyl group of another. This bond is pivotal in carbohydrate chemistry as it determines the structure and properties of oligosaccharides and polysaccharides. Understanding glycosidic bonds is essential for analyzing the formation and breakdown of carbohydrates in biological systems.