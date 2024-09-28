Amylose (a form of starch) and cellulose are both polymers of glucose. What is the main structural difference between them? What roles do these two polymers have in nature?
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
Chapter 20, Problem 75
Are the α and β forms of the disaccharide lactose enantiomers of each other? Why or why not?
1
Understand the terms: Enantiomers are stereoisomers that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They differ in the arrangement of atoms around a chiral center and have opposite configurations at all chiral centers.
Recall the structure of lactose: Lactose is a disaccharide composed of one molecule of galactose and one molecule of glucose linked by a β-1,4-glycosidic bond. The α and β forms of lactose differ in the configuration of the anomeric carbon of the glucose unit.
Analyze the α and β forms: The α form has the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon of the glucose unit pointing down (opposite to the CH₂OH group), while the β form has the hydroxyl group pointing up (same side as the CH₂OH group).
Determine if they are enantiomers: For two molecules to be enantiomers, they must be mirror images of each other and differ at all chiral centers. The α and β forms of lactose differ only at the anomeric carbon of the glucose unit, not at all chiral centers.
Conclude: Since the α and β forms of lactose are not mirror images and differ only at one chiral center, they are not enantiomers. Instead, they are anomers, a specific type of diastereomer that differs at the anomeric carbon.
Key Concepts
Enantiomers
Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in molecules that contain one or more chiral centers, where the arrangement of atoms around the chiral center leads to two distinct configurations. Understanding enantiomers is crucial for determining the optical activity and biological interactions of compounds.
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers Concept 1
Stereoisomerism
Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where molecules have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, including reactivity and interaction with biological systems. Stereoisomers can be further classified into enantiomers and diastereomers.
Stereoisomers Concept 2
Lactose Structure
Lactose is a disaccharide composed of two monosaccharides: glucose and galactose. The α and ß forms of lactose differ in the configuration around the anomeric carbon of the glucose unit, which affects their properties and interactions. Understanding the structural differences between these forms is essential for determining whether they are enantiomers or not.
Structural Formula Concept 2
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
How are amylose and amylopectin similar to each other, and how are they different from each other?
Textbook Question
Trehalose, a disaccharide found in the blood of insects, has the following structure. What simple sugars would you obtain on hydrolysis of trehalose? (Hint: Rotate one of the rings in your head or redraw it rotated.)
Textbook Question
D-Fructose can form a six-membered cyclic hemiacetal as well as the more prevalent five-membered cyclic form. Draw the α isomer of D-fructose in the six-membered ring.
Textbook Question
Describe the differences between mono-, di-, and polysaccharides.
Textbook Question
Name a naturally occurring carbohydrate and its source for each type of carbohydrate listed in Problem 20.83.
