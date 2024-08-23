Draw the structure of the α and β anomers that result from the reaction of methanol and ribose. Are these compounds acetals or hemiacetals?
Identify the following as diastereomers, enantiomers, and/or anomers.
(a) β-D-fructose and β-D-fructose
(b) D-galactose and L-galactose
(c) L-allose and D-glucose (both aldohexoses)
How would you classify the link between the monosaccharides in cellobiose?
During the digestion of starch from potatoes, the enzyme α-amylase catalyzes the hydrolysis of starch into maltose. Subsequently, the enzyme maltase catalyzes the hydrolysis of maltose into two glucose units. Write an equation (in words) for the enzymatic conversion of starch to glucose. Classify each of the carbohydrates in the equation as a disaccharide, monosaccharide, or polysaccharide.
Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
a. Identify the hemiacetal and acetal linkages.
Consider the trisaccharide A, B, C shown in Problem 20.23.
c. State the numbers of the carbon atoms that form glycosidic linkages between monosaccharide A and monosaccharide B.
Hydrolysis of both glycosidic bonds in the following trisaccharide A, B, C yields three monosaccharides.
c. Draw the Fischer projections for the three monosaccharides.