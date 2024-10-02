Skip to main content
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.20 CarbohydratesProblem 35
Chapter 20, Problem 35

Draw the open-chain structure of a 4-carbon deoxy sugar.

1
Understand the term 'deoxy sugar': A deoxy sugar is a sugar molecule in which one hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by a hydrogen atom (-H). This means the sugar will have one less oxygen atom than a typical sugar of the same carbon count.
Identify the structure of a 4-carbon sugar: A 4-carbon sugar is called a tetrose. The general formula for a tetrose is C₄H₈O₄, but for a deoxy sugar, one oxygen is removed, making the formula C₄H₈O₃.
Draw the backbone of the sugar: Start with a straight chain of four carbon atoms. Label them as C1, C2, C3, and C4 from top to bottom.
Add functional groups: Attach a double-bonded oxygen (C=O) to the first carbon (C1) to represent the aldehyde group (if it is an aldose) or place the carbonyl group on the second carbon (if it is a ketose). Attach hydroxyl groups (-OH) to the remaining carbons, except for the one where the deoxygenation occurs (replace one -OH with -H).
Ensure proper hydrogen placement: Add hydrogen atoms to the remaining bonds of each carbon to satisfy the valency of carbon (4 bonds per carbon atom). Double-check that the structure has the correct number of hydrogens and oxygens to match the formula C₄H₈O₃.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Deoxy Sugars

Deoxy sugars are carbohydrates that have one less oxygen atom than their corresponding sugars. In the case of a deoxy sugar, the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the second carbon is replaced by a hydrogen atom, resulting in a structure that is less oxidized. This modification is significant in biological systems, as it alters the sugar's properties and its role in nucleic acids.
Open-Chain Structure

The open-chain structure of sugars refers to their linear form, as opposed to their cyclic forms. In this structure, the carbon atoms are connected in a straight chain, with functional groups such as hydroxyls attached. For a 4-carbon deoxy sugar, the open-chain structure will include four carbon atoms, with the appropriate number of hydrogen and hydroxyl groups, illustrating the sugar's basic framework.
Carbon Atoms in Sugars

Sugars are classified based on the number of carbon atoms they contain. A 4-carbon sugar, also known as a tetrose, has four carbon atoms in its backbone. Each carbon can be bonded to hydrogen atoms and functional groups, which determine the sugar's specific characteristics and reactivity. Understanding the arrangement of these carbon atoms is crucial for drawing the correct open-chain structure.
