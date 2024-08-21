How many chiral carbon atoms are present in each of the molecules shown in Problem 20.31?
a.
b.
c.
d.
Draw the open-chain structure of a 4-carbon deoxy sugar.
Name four important monosaccharides and tell where each occurs in nature.
In Section 15.6, you saw that aldehydes react with reducing agents to yield primary alcohols (RCH=O → RCH2OH). The structures of two D-aldotetroses are shown. One of them can be reduced to yield a chiral product, but the other yields an achiral product. Explain.
Sucrose and D-glucose rotate plane-polarized light to the right; D-fructose rotates light to the left. When sucrose is hydrolyzed, the glucose–fructose mixture rotates light to the left.
b. Why do you think the mixture is called “invert sugar”?
In its open-chain form, D-mannose, an aldohexose found in orange peels, has the structure shown here. Coil mannose around and draw it in the cyclic hemiacetal ⍺ and β forms.