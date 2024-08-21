Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, akin to how left and right hands are mirror images but not identical. A chiral center, usually a carbon atom with four different substituents, is essential for the formation of enantiomers. In the case of 2,3-dibromo-2,3-dichlorobutane, the presence of two chiral centers leads to the formation of stereoisomers, but not all configurations will yield enantiomers.