Achirality

Achirality describes molecules that are superimposable on their mirror images, meaning they do not have a chiral center. Such molecules can be symmetrical or have identical substituents around a central atom, leading to a single form without enantiomers. In the case of aldehyde reduction, if the starting aldehyde is achiral, the resulting alcohol will also be achiral, as the reduction does not introduce any new stereocenters.