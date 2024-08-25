In Section 15.6, you saw that aldehydes react with reducing agents to yield primary alcohols (RCH=O → RCH2OH). The structures of two D-aldotetroses are shown. One of them can be reduced to yield a chiral product, but the other yields an achiral product. Explain.
Treatment of D-glucose with a reducing agent yields sorbitol, a substance used as a sugar substitute by people with diabetes. Draw the structure of sorbitol.
Sucrose and D-glucose rotate plane-polarized light to the right; D-fructose rotates light to the left. When sucrose is hydrolyzed, the glucose–fructose mixture rotates light to the left.
b. Why do you think the mixture is called “invert sugar”?
In its open-chain form, D-mannose, an aldohexose found in orange peels, has the structure shown here. Coil mannose around and draw it in the cyclic hemiacetal ⍺ and β forms.
Reduction of D-fructose with a reducing agent yields a mixture of D-sorbitol along with a second, isomeric product. What is the structure of the second product?
Treatment of an aldose with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent yields a carboxylic acid. Gluconic acid, the product of glucose oxidation, is used as its magnesium salt for the treatment of magnesium deficiency. Draw the structure of gluconic acid.
Oxidation of the aldehyde group of ribose yields a carboxylic acid. Draw the structure of ribonic acid.