Chapter 20, Problem 52

Treatment of D-glucose with a reducing agent yields sorbitol, a substance used as a sugar substitute by people with diabetes. Draw the structure of sorbitol.

1
Understand the context: d-glucose is a monosaccharide (a simple sugar) with an aldehyde functional group (-CHO) at the first carbon. When treated with a reducing agent, the aldehyde group is reduced to a primary alcohol (-CH2OH). This process converts d-glucose into sorbitol, a sugar alcohol.
Identify the structure of d-glucose: d-glucose is a six-carbon sugar (hexose) with the molecular formula C6H12O6. It has a linear form and a cyclic form, but for this reaction, focus on the linear form where the aldehyde group is present at the first carbon.
Apply the reduction reaction: A reducing agent donates electrons to the aldehyde group (-CHO) at the first carbon of d-glucose, converting it into a primary alcohol (-CH2OH). This changes the functional group at the first carbon while leaving the rest of the molecule unchanged.
Draw the structure of sorbitol: After the reduction, the molecule will have six carbons, each with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached. The first carbon, which originally had the aldehyde group, now has a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a hydrogen (-H), forming a primary alcohol.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the final structure of sorbitol has the correct number of carbons (6), hydrogens (14), and oxygens (6), with hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached to each carbon. This confirms that the reduction of d-glucose to sorbitol is complete.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

D-Glucose Structure

D-glucose is a simple sugar (monosaccharide) with the molecular formula C6H12O6. It has a six-carbon backbone and exists in a cyclic form, typically as a pyranose (six-membered ring). Understanding its structure is essential for recognizing how it can be chemically modified to produce other compounds, such as sorbitol.
Reducing Agents

Reducing agents are substances that donate electrons in a chemical reaction, leading to the reduction of another substance. In the context of glucose, a reducing agent can convert the aldehyde group of D-glucose into an alcohol group, resulting in the formation of sorbitol. This transformation is crucial for understanding how sugar substitutes are synthesized.
Sorbitol Structure

Sorbitol, also known as glucitol, is a sugar alcohol derived from D-glucose. Its structure features a six-carbon chain with hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to each carbon, making it a polyol. Sorbitol is commonly used as a sugar substitute due to its lower caloric content and minimal impact on blood sugar levels, which is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes.
