Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.20 CarbohydratesProblem 58
Chapter 20, Problem 58

Look at the open-chain form of D-mannose and draw the two glycosidic products that you expect to obtain by reacting D-mannose with methanol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of the open-chain form of D-mannose. D-mannose is an aldohexose, meaning it contains six carbon atoms and an aldehyde group at the first carbon. The hydroxyl groups on the other carbons are arranged in a specific stereochemical configuration.
Understand the reaction: When D-mannose reacts with methanol in the presence of an acid catalyst, it undergoes a cyclization reaction to form a hemiacetal. This reaction can occur at the aldehyde group (C1) and any of the hydroxyl groups on the molecule, but the most common products involve the hydroxyl group on C5, forming a six-membered ring (pyranose) or the hydroxyl group on C4, forming a five-membered ring (furanose).
Determine the two possible glycosidic products: The reaction with methanol will replace the hydroxyl group at the anomeric carbon (C1) with a methoxy group (-OCH₃), forming a glycosidic bond. This can occur in two configurations: alpha (where the methoxy group is on the opposite side of the ring relative to the CH₂OH group at C5) or beta (where the methoxy group is on the same side as the CH₂OH group).
Draw the structures of the two products: For the pyranose form, draw a six-membered ring with the methoxy group at C1 in either the alpha or beta configuration. For the furanose form, draw a five-membered ring with the methoxy group at C1 in either the alpha or beta configuration. Ensure the stereochemistry of the other hydroxyl groups matches that of D-mannose.
Label the products clearly: Indicate which product is the alpha-pyranoside, beta-pyranoside, alpha-furanoside, and beta-furanoside. These are the four possible glycosidic products that can form from the reaction of D-mannose with methanol.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
11m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycosidic Bond Formation

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another sugar or a different molecule. In the context of d-mannose reacting with methanol, this bond forms when the hydroxyl group of the sugar reacts with the alcohol, resulting in the release of water and the formation of an ether linkage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:44
Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1

D-Mannose Structure

D-mannose is a simple sugar and an aldohexose, which means it contains six carbon atoms and an aldehyde group. Its open-chain form consists of a linear arrangement of carbon atoms with hydroxyl groups attached. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting the products of its reaction with methanol, as the specific hydroxyl groups involved will determine the resulting glycosidic products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
D vs L Enantiomers Example 1

Methanol as a Reactant

Methanol is a simple alcohol that can act as a nucleophile in glycosidic bond formation. When d-mannose reacts with methanol, the hydroxyl group of methanol can attack the anomeric carbon of d-mannose, leading to the formation of methyl glycosides. This reaction is significant in carbohydrate chemistry as it illustrates how sugars can be modified to create various derivatives.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:01
Distillation and Floatation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Reduction of D-fructose with a reducing agent yields a mixture of D-sorbitol along with a second, isomeric product. What is the structure of the second product?

1025
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of an aldose with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent yields a carboxylic acid. Gluconic acid, the product of glucose oxidation, is used as its magnesium salt for the treatment of magnesium deficiency. Draw the structure of gluconic acid.

619
views
Textbook Question

Oxidation of the aldehyde group of ribose yields a carboxylic acid. Draw the structure of ribonic acid.

636
views
Textbook Question

Draw a disaccharide of two cyclic mannose molecules attached by an α-1,4 glycosidic linkage. Explain why the glycosidic products in Problem 20.58 are not reducing sugars, but the product in this problem is a reducing sugar.

602
views
Textbook Question

Lactose and maltose are reducing disaccharides, but sucrose is a nonreducing disaccharide. Explain.

943
views
Textbook Question

Amylose (a form of starch) and cellulose are both polymers of glucose. What is the main structural difference between them? What roles do these two polymers have in nature?

571
views