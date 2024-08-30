Determine the two possible glycosidic products: The reaction with methanol will replace the hydroxyl group at the anomeric carbon (C1) with a methoxy group (-OCH₃), forming a glycosidic bond. This can occur in two configurations: alpha (where the methoxy group is on the opposite side of the ring relative to the CH₂OH group at C5) or beta (where the methoxy group is on the same side as the CH₂OH group).