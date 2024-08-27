Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.20 CarbohydratesProblem 53
Chapter 20, Problem 53

Reduction of D-fructose with a reducing agent yields a mixture of D-sorbitol along with a second, isomeric product. What is the structure of the second product?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Reduction of D-fructose involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) to the carbonyl group (C=O) in the sugar molecule, converting it into an alcohol group (-OH). This process is typically carried out using a reducing agent such as sodium borohydride (NaBH₄) or hydrogen gas with a catalyst.
Identify the structure of D-fructose: D-fructose is a ketohexose, meaning it contains six carbons and a ketone group at the second carbon (C2). The ketone group is the functional group that will be reduced.
Determine the products of reduction: Reduction of the ketone group in D-fructose can yield two different products because the ketone group is located at C2, which is adjacent to a chiral center (C3). Reduction can produce either D-sorbitol (a sugar alcohol derived from D-glucose) or another isomeric sugar alcohol.
Explain the formation of the second product: The second product is D-mannitol, which forms when the reduction of the ketone group leads to the formation of a hydroxyl group (-OH) with the opposite stereochemistry at C2 compared to D-sorbitol. This occurs because the reduction process can produce a racemic mixture at the C2 position.
Summarize the structures: The two products of the reduction of D-fructose are D-sorbitol (with the same stereochemistry as D-glucose) and D-mannitol (with the stereochemistry of D-mannose). Both are sugar alcohols, differing only in the configuration of the hydroxyl group at C2.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction of Sugars

Reduction of sugars involves the conversion of carbonyl groups (aldehydes or ketones) into alcohols using reducing agents. In the case of d-fructose, a ketose sugar, reduction leads to the formation of d-sorbitol, an alditol. Understanding this process is crucial for predicting the products of sugar reduction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:50
Reduction of Monosaccharides Concept 1

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the existence of compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In the context of d-fructose reduction, the second product formed alongside d-sorbitol is likely to be an isomer, such as d-mannitol, which has a different configuration at one or more carbon atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5

Structural Representation of Sugars

Structural representation of sugars involves depicting their molecular structure, including the arrangement of atoms and functional groups. For d-fructose and its reduction products, understanding how to draw and interpret Fischer projections or Haworth structures is essential for identifying the second product's structure and its relationship to d-sorbitol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sucrose and D-glucose rotate plane-polarized light to the right; D-fructose rotates light to the left. When sucrose is hydrolyzed, the glucose–fructose mixture rotates light to the left.

b. Why do you think the mixture is called “invert sugar”?

593
views
Textbook Question

In its open-chain form, D-mannose, an aldohexose found in orange peels, has the structure shown here. Coil mannose around and draw it in the cyclic hemiacetal ⍺ and β forms.

648
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of D-glucose with a reducing agent yields sorbitol, a substance used as a sugar substitute by people with diabetes. Draw the structure of sorbitol.

979
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of an aldose with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent yields a carboxylic acid. Gluconic acid, the product of glucose oxidation, is used as its magnesium salt for the treatment of magnesium deficiency. Draw the structure of gluconic acid.

619
views
Textbook Question

Oxidation of the aldehyde group of ribose yields a carboxylic acid. Draw the structure of ribonic acid.

636
views
Textbook Question

Look at the open-chain form of D-mannose and draw the two glycosidic products that you expect to obtain by reacting D-mannose with methanol.

1402
views