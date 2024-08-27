Sucrose and D-glucose rotate plane-polarized light to the right; D-fructose rotates light to the left. When sucrose is hydrolyzed, the glucose–fructose mixture rotates light to the left.
b. Why do you think the mixture is called “invert sugar”?
In its open-chain form, D-mannose, an aldohexose found in orange peels, has the structure shown here. Coil mannose around and draw it in the cyclic hemiacetal ⍺ and β forms.
Treatment of D-glucose with a reducing agent yields sorbitol, a substance used as a sugar substitute by people with diabetes. Draw the structure of sorbitol.
Treatment of an aldose with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent yields a carboxylic acid. Gluconic acid, the product of glucose oxidation, is used as its magnesium salt for the treatment of magnesium deficiency. Draw the structure of gluconic acid.
Oxidation of the aldehyde group of ribose yields a carboxylic acid. Draw the structure of ribonic acid.
Look at the open-chain form of D-mannose and draw the two glycosidic products that you expect to obtain by reacting D-mannose with methanol.