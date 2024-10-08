Skip to main content
Ch.20 Carbohydrates
Chapter 20, Problem 54

Treatment of an aldose with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent yields a carboxylic acid. Gluconic acid, the product of glucose oxidation, is used as its magnesium salt for the treatment of magnesium deficiency. Draw the structure of gluconic acid.

Understand the reaction: An aldose, such as glucose, reacts with an oxidizing agent like Tollens' reagent. This reaction oxidizes the aldehyde group (-CHO) at the top of the aldose to a carboxylic acid group (-COOH).
Identify the structure of glucose: Glucose is an aldose sugar with the molecular formula C₆H₁₂O₆. It has an aldehyde group at the top (C1) and hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached to the remaining carbon atoms in a specific stereochemical arrangement.
Determine the oxidation site: The aldehyde group (-CHO) at carbon 1 (C1) of glucose is the functional group that gets oxidized to a carboxylic acid (-COOH). The rest of the molecule remains unchanged.
Draw the structure of gluconic acid: Replace the aldehyde group (-CHO) at C1 of glucose with a carboxylic acid group (-COOH). The hydroxyl groups (-OH) on carbons 2 through 5 and the terminal -CH₂OH group at C6 remain in their original positions.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the resulting molecule has the correct functional groups and stereochemistry. The final structure of gluconic acid should have a carboxylic acid group at C1, hydroxyl groups on C2 through C5, and a -CH₂OH group at C6.

Aldose

An aldose is a type of monosaccharide (simple sugar) that contains an aldehyde group (-CHO) at one end of its carbon chain. This functional group is crucial for the reactivity of aldoses, allowing them to undergo oxidation reactions. Glucose, a common aldose, can be oxidized to form various products, including gluconic acid when treated with oxidizing agents.
Oxidizing Agents

Oxidizing agents are substances that can accept electrons from another species, thereby causing oxidation. In the context of carbohydrates, agents like Tollens’ reagent can oxidize aldoses to their corresponding carboxylic acids. This reaction is significant in organic chemistry as it helps in identifying and characterizing sugars based on their reactivity.
Gluconic Acid

Gluconic acid is a carboxylic acid derived from the oxidation of glucose. It features a carboxyl group (-COOH) replacing the aldehyde group of glucose, resulting in a six-carbon chain with a functional group that imparts acidic properties. Gluconic acid and its salts, such as magnesium gluconate, are utilized in various applications, including dietary supplements for magnesium deficiency.
