Reducing Sugars

Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that can donate electrons to other molecules, typically due to the presence of a free aldehyde or ketone group. In the case of the disaccharide formed from mannose, the free anomeric carbon allows it to act as a reducing sugar. In contrast, glycosidic products that do not have a free anomeric carbon are classified as non-reducing sugars, as they cannot participate in redox reactions.