Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Chapter 21, Problem 21c

Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four stages of metabolism: (1) Digestion, (2) Production of acetyl-CoA, (3) Citric acid cycle, and (4) Electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation. These stages describe how the body processes nutrients to produce energy.
Recognize that glucose is a carbohydrate, and its metabolism begins with glycolysis, a process that breaks down glucose into smaller molecules.
Recall that glycolysis converts glucose (a six-carbon molecule) into two molecules of pyruvate (a three-carbon molecule). This process occurs in the cytoplasm and is part of the first stage of metabolism (digestion).
Understand that pyruvate is further processed to form acetyl-CoA. This conversion involves the enzyme pyruvate dehydrogenase, which removes a carbon from pyruvate as carbon dioxide (CO₂) and attaches the remaining two-carbon fragment to coenzyme A, forming acetyl-CoA. This step occurs in the mitochondria.
Identify that the conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA is part of the second stage of metabolism, which is the production of acetyl-CoA. This stage bridges glycolysis and the citric acid cycle, preparing the acetyl-CoA for energy production in subsequent stages.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolism

Metabolism refers to the set of life-sustaining chemical reactions in organisms that convert food into energy and building blocks for growth. It is divided into two main categories: catabolism, which breaks down molecules to release energy, and anabolism, which uses energy to construct components of cells. Understanding metabolism is crucial for identifying how different biochemical processes are interconnected.
Glycolysis

Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. This pathway occurs in the cytoplasm and is the first step in both aerobic and anaerobic respiration. The conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA follows glycolysis and is essential for entering the citric acid cycle.
Acetyl-CoA

Acetyl-CoA is a central metabolite in energy production and biosynthesis, formed from the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. It serves as a key substrate for the citric acid cycle, where it is oxidized to produce ATP. The conversion of pyruvate (from glycolysis) to acetyl-CoA is a critical transition point in cellular respiration, linking glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.
