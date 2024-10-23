Electron Transport System (ETS)

The Electron Transport System (ETS) is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons from reduced coenzymes like NADH and FADH₂ to molecular oxygen. This process generates a proton gradient across the membrane, which is essential for ATP synthesis. The ETS is crucial for cellular respiration, as it is the primary pathway for ATP production in aerobic organisms.