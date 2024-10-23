Why, do you suppose, the coenzyme for the reaction in the citric acid cycle that is catalyzed by succinate dehydrogenase is FAD and not NAD+?
The reduced coenzymes NADH and FADH2 are oxidized in the ETS. What is the final electron acceptor of the ETS? What is the function of the H+ ion in ATP synthesis?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Electron Transport System (ETS)
Final Electron Acceptor
Proton Gradient and ATP Synthesis
Identify the participants in the citric acid cycle that contain alcohol groups. Identify these groups as primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
Which of the reactants in the citric acid cycle have two chiral carbon atoms?
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
a. Hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
b. Oxidation of NADH coupled with synthesis of ATP
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA