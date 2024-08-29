Classify the alcohol groups: Determine the type of alcohol group based on the carbon atom to which the -OH group is attached. A primary alcohol has the -OH group attached to a carbon bonded to one other carbon, a secondary alcohol is attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons, and a tertiary alcohol is attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons. For example, citrate contains tertiary alcohol groups, while isocitrate contains secondary alcohol groups.