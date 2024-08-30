Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a key metabolic pathway that occurs in the mitochondria of cells. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce energy in the form of ATP, as well as electron carriers like NADH and FADH2. The cycle involves a series of enzymatic reactions, and understanding its components is vital for identifying reactants with specific structural features, such as chirality.