Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 15
Chapter 21, Problem 15

Which of the reactants in the citric acid cycle have two chiral carbon atoms?

1
Understand the citric acid cycle: The citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle) is a series of chemical reactions used by aerobic organisms to generate energy through the oxidation of acetyl-CoA. It involves several intermediates, some of which are chiral molecules.
Review the concept of chirality: A chiral carbon atom is a carbon atom that is bonded to four different groups. Molecules with chiral carbons can exist as non-superimposable mirror images (enantiomers).
Identify the intermediates in the citric acid cycle: The main intermediates include citrate, isocitrate, α-ketoglutarate, succinyl-CoA, succinate, fumarate, malate, and oxaloacetate. Not all of these intermediates are chiral.
Determine which intermediates have two chiral carbons: Analyze the molecular structure of each intermediate. For example, isocitrate has two chiral carbons because it contains two carbon atoms each bonded to four different groups.
Conclude that isocitrate is the reactant in the citric acid cycle with two chiral carbon atoms. Other intermediates may have one or no chiral carbons, but isocitrate specifically has two.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule having a non-superimposable mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral carbon atom is one that is attached to four different substituents, leading to two distinct configurations, known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is essential in biochemistry, as it can influence the behavior and interaction of molecules in biological systems.
Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a key metabolic pathway that occurs in the mitochondria of cells. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce energy in the form of ATP, as well as electron carriers like NADH and FADH2. The cycle involves a series of enzymatic reactions, and understanding its components is vital for identifying reactants with specific structural features, such as chirality.
Reactants in the Citric Acid Cycle

The reactants in the citric acid cycle include acetyl-CoA, oxaloacetate, and various intermediates such as citrate, isocitrate, and alpha-ketoglutarate. Each of these compounds plays a specific role in the cycle, and some contain chiral centers. Identifying which of these reactants have two chiral carbon atoms requires knowledge of their molecular structures and the ability to recognize chiral centers within them.
