Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 49a
Chapter 21, Problem 49a

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of dehydrogenation: Dehydrogenation is a chemical reaction in which hydrogen atoms are removed from a molecule. This process typically involves the transfer of electrons and protons.
Recall the role of FAD (Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide): FAD is a coenzyme that participates in redox reactions, meaning it can either accept or donate electrons during these reactions.
Determine what happens to FAD during dehydrogenation: When a molecule is dehydrogenated, it loses hydrogen atoms (which include electrons). These electrons are transferred to FAD, meaning FAD gains electrons.
Apply the definition of reduction: Reduction is the gain of electrons. Since FAD gains electrons during dehydrogenation, it is reduced in the process.
Conclude the answer: FAD is reduced when a molecule is dehydrogenated because it accepts electrons from the molecule undergoing the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydrogenation

Dehydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of hydrogen atoms from a molecule. This process typically results in the oxidation of the substrate, as it loses electrons along with the hydrogen. Dehydrogenation is crucial in metabolic pathways, particularly in cellular respiration, where it helps convert substrates into energy-rich molecules.

FAD as a Coenzyme

FAD (flavin adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme that plays a vital role in various biological oxidation-reduction reactions. It acts as an electron carrier, accepting electrons during the dehydrogenation process. When FAD accepts electrons, it is reduced to FADH2, which can later donate these electrons in the electron transport chain to produce ATP.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:07
Intro to Coenzymes Example 1

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are complementary chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons (or hydrogen), while reduction refers to the gain of electrons (or hydrogen). In the context of dehydrogenation, the substrate is oxidized, and FAD is reduced, highlighting the interconnected nature of these reactions in metabolic pathways.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:55
Reduction of Monosaccharides Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What general kind of chemical reaction does ATP participate in?

1511
views
Textbook Question

What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?

1691
views
Textbook Question

Write the reaction for the hydrolysis of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate coupled to the phosphorylation of ADP using the curved-arrow symbolism.

862
views
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?

1412
views
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?

1600
views
Textbook Question

What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?

1605
views