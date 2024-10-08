Textbook Question
What general kind of chemical reaction does ATP participate in?
1511
views
What general kind of chemical reaction does ATP participate in?
What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?
Write the reaction for the hydrolysis of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate coupled to the phosphorylation of ADP using the curved-arrow symbolism.
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?
What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?