Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 49b
Chapter 21, Problem 49b

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of FAD (Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide) in biochemical reactions: FAD is a coenzyme that participates in oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions, specifically in dehydrogenation reactions where it helps remove hydrogen atoms from a substrate.
Recall the definition of an oxidizing agent: An oxidizing agent is a substance that gains electrons (is reduced) during a chemical reaction, causing another substance to lose electrons (be oxidized).
Analyze the function of FAD in dehydrogenation: During dehydrogenation, FAD accepts two hydrogen atoms (including two electrons) from the substrate, converting itself into FADH₂. This means FAD is reduced in the process.
Determine whether FAD is an oxidizing or reducing agent: Since FAD gains electrons (is reduced) while causing the substrate to lose electrons (be oxidized), FAD acts as an oxidizing agent in this reaction.
Conclude: FAD is an oxidizing agent because it facilitates the oxidation of the substrate by accepting electrons and becoming reduced to FADH₂.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coenzymes

Coenzymes are organic molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. They often act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons during metabolic processes. FAD (flavin adenine dinucleotide) is a well-known coenzyme that plays a crucial role in redox reactions, facilitating the transfer of electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:02
Coenzyme A Concept 4

Oxidizing and Reducing Agents

An oxidizing agent is a substance that gains electrons in a chemical reaction, causing another substance to be oxidized. Conversely, a reducing agent loses electrons, leading to the reduction of another substance. Understanding the roles of these agents is essential in redox reactions, where FAD can act as an oxidizing agent by accepting electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Ketoses as Reducing Sugars Example 2

Dehydrogenation

Dehydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of hydrogen from a molecule, often resulting in the formation of a double bond or a more oxidized compound. In biological systems, dehydrogenation reactions are typically coupled with the transfer of electrons to coenzymes like FAD, which then becomes reduced to FADH2.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?

1691
views
Textbook Question

Write the reaction for the hydrolysis of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate coupled to the phosphorylation of ADP using the curved-arrow symbolism.

862
views
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?

1418
views
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?

1600
views
Textbook Question

What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?

1605
views
Textbook Question

Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?

1592
views