What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?
Write the reaction for the hydrolysis of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate coupled to the phosphorylation of ADP using the curved-arrow symbolism.
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?
What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?
Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?