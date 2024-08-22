Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 44
Chapter 21, Problem 44

What general kind of chemical reaction does ATP participate in?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is a molecule that stores and transfers energy in cells. It is often involved in reactions where energy is required or released.
Recognize that ATP participates in hydrolysis reactions, which are a type of chemical reaction where a water molecule is used to break a bond in a compound.
In the case of ATP, hydrolysis typically involves breaking the bond between the terminal phosphate group and the rest of the molecule, resulting in the formation of ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and an inorganic phosphate (Pi).
Write the general chemical equation for ATP hydrolysis: ATP + H2OADP + Pi + energy. This reaction releases energy that can be used by the cell for various processes.
Conclude that ATP hydrolysis is an example of a catabolic reaction (breaking down molecules) and is also classified as an exergonic reaction because it releases energy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
54s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate)

ATP is a nucleotide that serves as the primary energy carrier in cells. It consists of adenine, ribose, and three phosphate groups. The high-energy bonds between the phosphate groups store energy, which is released when ATP is hydrolyzed to ADP (Adenosine Diphosphate) and inorganic phosphate, making it crucial for various cellular processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:03
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Example 2

Hydrolysis Reaction

Hydrolysis is a type of chemical reaction where water is used to break down a compound. In the context of ATP, hydrolysis involves the cleavage of one of its phosphate bonds, resulting in the release of energy that powers cellular activities. This reaction is essential for energy transfer in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:09
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1

Exergonic Reactions

Exergonic reactions are chemical processes that release energy, often in the form of heat or light. The hydrolysis of ATP is an exergonic reaction, as it releases energy that can be harnessed for cellular work, such as muscle contraction, active transport, and biosynthesis. Understanding exergonic reactions is key to grasping how cells manage energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Arrange the following events in the order in which they occur in a catabolic process: electron transport, digestion, oxidative phosphorylation, citric acid cycle.

669
views
Textbook Question

What key metabolic intermediate is formed from the catabolism of all three major classes of foods: carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins?

905
views
Textbook Question

Why is ATP sometimes called a high-energy molecule?

1621
views
Textbook Question

What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?

1691
views
Textbook Question

Write the reaction for the hydrolysis of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate coupled to the phosphorylation of ADP using the curved-arrow symbolism.

862
views
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?

1418
views