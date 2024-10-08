Textbook Question
Why is ATP sometimes called a high-energy molecule?
What general kind of chemical reaction does ATP participate in?
What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?
b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?