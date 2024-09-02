Succinate Dehydrogenase

Succinate dehydrogenase is an enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate in the citric acid cycle. It is unique because it is the only enzyme that participates in both the citric acid cycle and the electron transport chain, directly linking these two metabolic pathways. This enzyme uses FAD as a coenzyme, which is crucial for its function in facilitating the transfer of electrons.