Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?
Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.
Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.
Explain why the Cori cycle is necessary and when your cells would use this cycle.
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(a) liver cells?
(b) muscle cells?