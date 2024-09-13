Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 Carbohydrate MetabolismProblem 62
Chapter 22, Problem 62

Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.

1
Understand that glucose synthesis refers to the process of gluconeogenesis, which is the metabolic pathway that generates glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors.
Recall that the two primary starting materials for glucose synthesis are pyruvate and glycerol. These molecules are converted into intermediates that feed into the gluconeogenesis pathway.
Pyruvate is derived from the breakdown of carbohydrates (via glycolysis) or from amino acids through deamination. It serves as a key starting material in the gluconeogenesis pathway.
Glycerol is obtained from the breakdown of triglycerides (fats) and enters gluconeogenesis after being converted into dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP), an intermediate in the pathway.
Summarize that the two molecules, pyruvate and glycerol, are critical starting materials for the synthesis of glucose in the gluconeogenesis process.

