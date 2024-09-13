How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
c. Catabolism of 1 mol of acetyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle
Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD+. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD+.
Differentiate between blood sugar levels and resulting symptoms in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.
Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.
Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.
How many steps in gluconeogenesis are not the exact reversal of the steps in glycolysis? What kind of conversion of substrate to product does each involve? What is the common theme in each of these reactions?