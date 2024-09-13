Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 60

Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?

Understand the two processes: Glycogenolysis is the breakdown of glycogen into glucose-1-phosphate, while glycogenesis is the synthesis of glycogen from glucose. Glycogenolysis is a catabolic process, and glycogenesis is an anabolic process.
Recognize the key difference in steps: Glycogenolysis involves fewer steps because it primarily requires the enzyme glycogen phosphorylase to cleave glycogen and produce glucose-1-phosphate. In contrast, glycogenesis requires multiple enzymes, including hexokinase (or glucokinase), phosphoglucomutase, and glycogen synthase, to convert glucose into glycogen.
Analyze energy requirements: Glycogenolysis does not require ATP because it uses inorganic phosphate (Pi) to break glycogen bonds. On the other hand, glycogenesis requires ATP to phosphorylate glucose into glucose-6-phosphate and UTP (uridine triphosphate) to activate glucose-1-phosphate into UDP-glucose, making it more energy-intensive.
Compare the processes: Since glycogenolysis is a breakdown process, it is more straightforward and energy-efficient. Glycogenesis, being a synthesis process, requires additional steps and energy input to build glycogen molecules.
Conclude: Glycogenolysis uses fewer steps and less energy compared to glycogenesis because it is a simpler process that does not involve the energy-demanding activation and polymerization steps required in glycogenesis.

Glycogenolysis

Glycogenolysis is the biochemical process of breaking down glycogen into glucose molecules. This process primarily occurs in the liver and muscle tissues and involves fewer enzymatic steps compared to glycogenesis. The primary enzymes involved include glycogen phosphorylase, which cleaves glucose units from glycogen, making it a more direct and energy-efficient pathway.

Glycogenesis

Glycogenesis is the synthesis of glycogen from glucose, a process that requires more steps and energy compared to glycogenolysis. It involves several enzymes, including glycogen synthase, and requires ATP and UTP to activate glucose for incorporation into glycogen. This complexity is necessary to ensure proper regulation and storage of glucose in the body.

Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency in metabolic processes refers to the amount of energy consumed relative to the output produced. Glycogenolysis is more energy-efficient than glycogenesis because it requires fewer ATP equivalents to convert glycogen back into glucose. This efficiency is crucial during periods of fasting or intense exercise when rapid glucose availability is needed.
