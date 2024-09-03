Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 Carbohydrate MetabolismProblem 61
Chapter 22, Problem 61

Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an anabolic pathway is a metabolic process that builds larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input.
Recognize that the process of making glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors is called gluconeogenesis.
Recall that gluconeogenesis primarily occurs in the liver and, to a lesser extent, in the kidneys.
Note that gluconeogenesis uses substrates such as pyruvate, lactate, glycerol, and certain amino acids to synthesize glucose.
Understand that gluconeogenesis is essentially the reverse of glycolysis, but it bypasses the irreversible steps of glycolysis using specific enzymes like pyruvate carboxylase and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gluconeogenesis

Gluconeogenesis is the metabolic pathway through which organisms synthesize glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors. This process primarily occurs in the liver and, to a lesser extent, in the kidneys. It is crucial during periods of fasting or intense exercise when glucose levels are low, allowing the body to maintain energy homeostasis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:23
Gluconeogenesis Example 2

Anabolic Pathways

Anabolic pathways are metabolic routes that construct molecules from smaller units, requiring energy input. These pathways are essential for growth, repair, and maintenance of cellular structures. In the context of gluconeogenesis, it represents the synthesis of glucose, contrasting with catabolic pathways that break down molecules to release energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1

Substrates of Gluconeogenesis

The substrates of gluconeogenesis include lactate, glycerol, and certain amino acids, which serve as building blocks for glucose synthesis. These substrates are converted through a series of enzymatic reactions, ultimately leading to the formation of glucose. Understanding these substrates is vital for grasping how the body generates glucose from various sources during metabolic stress.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:23
Gluconeogenesis Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD+. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD+.

894
views
Textbook Question

Differentiate between blood sugar levels and resulting symptoms in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

748
views
Textbook Question

Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?

1137
views
Textbook Question

Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.

819
views
Textbook Question

How many steps in gluconeogenesis are not the exact reversal of the steps in glycolysis? What kind of conversion of substrate to product does each involve? What is the common theme in each of these reactions?

724
views
Textbook Question

Explain why the Cori cycle is necessary and when your cells would use this cycle.

680
views