Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 6a
Problem 6a
Chapter 22, Problem 6a

In Figure 22.3, compare the starting compound (glucose) and the final product (pyruvate).
a. Which is oxidized to a greater extent?

1
Identify the chemical structures of glucose and pyruvate. Glucose is a six-carbon molecule with the molecular formula C₆H₁₂O₆, while pyruvate is a three-carbon molecule with the molecular formula C₃H₄O₃.
Understand the concept of oxidation in chemistry. Oxidation involves the loss of electrons, which is often accompanied by an increase in the number of bonds to oxygen or a decrease in the number of bonds to hydrogen.
Compare the oxidation states of carbon atoms in glucose and pyruvate. In glucose, the carbon atoms are less oxidized because they are bonded to more hydrogen atoms and fewer oxygen atoms. In pyruvate, the carbon atoms are more oxidized because they are bonded to more oxygen atoms and fewer hydrogen atoms.
Analyze the metabolic pathway of glycolysis, where glucose is converted into two molecules of pyruvate. During this process, electrons are removed from glucose (oxidation) and transferred to electron carriers like NAD⁺, forming NADH.
Conclude that pyruvate is oxidized to a greater extent than glucose because it has more bonds to oxygen and fewer bonds to hydrogen, indicating a higher oxidation state for its carbon atoms.

7m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In biochemical processes, it often involves the removal of hydrogen atoms or the addition of oxygen. Understanding oxidation is crucial for comparing compounds like glucose and pyruvate, as it helps determine which compound has undergone a greater degree of oxidation during metabolic pathways.
Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing energy in the form of ATP and NADH. This process occurs in the cytoplasm and consists of ten enzyme-catalyzed reactions. Recognizing the steps of glycolysis is essential for understanding how glucose is transformed into pyruvate and the associated changes in oxidation states.
Energy Yield and Electron Carriers

During the conversion of glucose to pyruvate, energy is released and captured in the form of ATP and reduced electron carriers like NADH. The extent of oxidation can be assessed by examining the number of electrons transferred to these carriers. This concept is vital for evaluating the energy dynamics of the reaction and understanding the overall efficiency of glucose metabolism.
Textbook Question

Name the following pathways:

c. Pathway for synthesis of glucose from lactate

Textbook Question

Identify each step in glycolysis that is an isomerization.

Textbook Question

Use curved arrows (like those in Figure 22.3) to write an equation for the conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate by ATP. At what step does fructose 6-phosphate enter glycolysis?

Textbook Question

In alcoholic fermentation, each mole of pyruvate is converted to one mole of carbon dioxide and one mole of ethanol. In the process, about 50 kcal/mol (209 kJ/mol) of energy is produced. Under the most favorable conditions, more than one-half of this energy is stored as ATP.

a. What happens to the remaining energy produced in alcoholic fermentation?

Textbook Question

Pyruvate has three different fates. What are the three different molecules pyruvate is converted into? What conditions exist for the formation of each product?

