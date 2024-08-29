Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 Carbohydrate MetabolismProblem 7
Chapter 22, Problem 7

Use curved arrows (like those in Figure 22.3) to write an equation for the conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate by ATP. At what step does fructose 6-phosphate enter glycolysis?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the reaction: The conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate involves the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to fructose. This is a phosphorylation reaction catalyzed by an enzyme, typically a kinase.
Draw the structures: Represent the structure of fructose and ATP. Fructose is a six-carbon sugar, and ATP (adenosine triphosphate) contains three phosphate groups. Identify the hydroxyl group on the fructose molecule that will accept the phosphate group.
Use curved arrows: Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons during the reaction. Specifically, show the nucleophilic attack of the hydroxyl group on the terminal phosphate group of ATP, leading to the formation of fructose 6-phosphate and ADP (adenosine diphosphate).
Write the chemical equation: Represent the reaction as follows: Fructose6+ATP3Fructose6-phosphate1+ADP2.
Determine glycolysis entry: Fructose 6-phosphate enters glycolysis at the second step of the pathway, where it is converted to fructose 1,6-bisphosphate by the enzyme phosphofructokinase.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Curved Arrows in Organic Chemistry

Curved arrows are used in organic chemistry to represent the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. They indicate the direction of electron flow, helping to visualize how bonds are formed or broken. In the context of converting fructose to fructose 6-phosphate, these arrows illustrate the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to fructose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1

Phosphorylation

Phosphorylation is the process of adding a phosphate group to a molecule, which often alters the molecule's function and activity. In this case, ATP donates a phosphate group to fructose, converting it into fructose 6-phosphate. This modification is crucial for activating the sugar for subsequent metabolic pathways, such as glycolysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:51
Oxidative Phosphorylation Concept 2

Glycolysis Entry Point

Fructose 6-phosphate is an important intermediate in glycolysis, entering the pathway after its formation from fructose. It is converted into fructose 1,6-bisphosphate by the enzyme phosphofructokinase, marking a key regulatory step in glycolysis. Understanding this entry point is essential for grasping how carbohydrates are metabolized for energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following pathways:

c. Pathway for synthesis of glucose from lactate

715
views
Textbook Question

Identify each step in glycolysis that is an isomerization.

1524
views
Textbook Question

In Figure 22.3, compare the starting compound (glucose) and the final product (pyruvate).

a. Which is oxidized to a greater extent?

867
views
Textbook Question

In alcoholic fermentation, each mole of pyruvate is converted to one mole of carbon dioxide and one mole of ethanol. In the process, about 50 kcal/mol (209 kJ/mol) of energy is produced. Under the most favorable conditions, more than one-half of this energy is stored as ATP.

a. What happens to the remaining energy produced in alcoholic fermentation?

563
views
Textbook Question

Pyruvate has three different fates. What are the three different molecules pyruvate is converted into? What conditions exist for the formation of each product?

662
views
Textbook Question

Glycolysis of one molecule of glucose produces 8 ATP molecules. How many ATP molecules are produced from glycolysis of 10 glucose molecules?

493
views