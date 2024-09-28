Skip to main content
Chapter 22, Problem 9a

In alcoholic fermentation, each mole of pyruvate is converted to one mole of carbon dioxide and one mole of ethanol. In the process, about 50 kcal/mol (209 kJ/mol) of energy is produced. Under the most favorable conditions, more than one-half of this energy is stored as ATP.
a. What happens to the remaining energy produced in alcoholic fermentation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Alcoholic fermentation is a biological process where glucose is broken down anaerobically to produce ethanol, carbon dioxide, and energy. The energy released is partially stored in ATP, while the rest is dissipated in other forms.
Recall the energy distribution: In this process, about 50 kcal/mol (209 kJ/mol) of energy is released per mole of pyruvate. More than half of this energy is stored in ATP molecules, which are used by the cell for various biological functions.
Identify the fate of the remaining energy: The energy that is not stored in ATP is released as heat. This heat contributes to maintaining the temperature of the organism or the surrounding environment.
Relate to thermodynamics: The release of heat is a natural consequence of the second law of thermodynamics, which states that some energy in any energy transformation is lost as heat and cannot be used to perform work.
Summarize the process: The remaining energy produced in alcoholic fermentation, which is not stored in ATP, is dissipated as heat, ensuring the process adheres to the principles of energy conservation and thermodynamics.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Yield in Fermentation

In alcoholic fermentation, the energy produced from the conversion of pyruvate to ethanol and carbon dioxide is not entirely captured as ATP. While approximately 50 kcal/mol is generated, only about half is stored as ATP, indicating that the remaining energy is released as heat or used in other metabolic processes.
ATP Production

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary energy currency of the cell, produced during cellular respiration and fermentation. In alcoholic fermentation, ATP is generated through substrate-level phosphorylation, where energy-rich molecules are directly converted into ATP, but not all energy from glucose is converted into ATP, leading to energy loss.
Heat Loss in Metabolic Processes

During fermentation, some of the energy released is dissipated as heat, which is a common occurrence in biological systems. This heat loss is a byproduct of metabolic reactions and can affect the efficiency of energy conversion, as it represents energy that is not harnessed for cellular work.
