Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
b. Conversion to ethanol and CO2
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
Fatty acids from stored triacylglycerols (fat) are not available for gluconeogenesis. Speculate why we do not have the enzymes to directly convert fatty acids into glucose. Plants (especially seeds) do have enzymes to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates. Why are they so lucky?
The pathway that converts glucose to acetyl-CoA is often referred to as an “aerobic oxidation pathway.”
(b) Thinking back to Chapter 20, where does molecular oxygen enter the picture?
What are the major monosaccharide products produced by digestion of carbohydrates?