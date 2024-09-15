Compare with plants: Plants, especially seeds, have enzymes like the glyoxylate cycle that allow them to bypass the decarboxylation steps of the citric acid cycle. This enables them to convert acetyl-CoA into intermediates like succinate, which can then be used for gluconeogenesis to produce carbohydrates. This adaptation is crucial for seeds, as they rely on stored fats to generate energy and structural carbohydrates during germination.