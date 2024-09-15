Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
c. Conversion to lactate
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
d. Glucose synthesis (gluconeogenesis)
Name the molecules used for gluconeogenesis. What are the sources of these molecules? Under what conditions would gluconeogenesis occur?
The pathway that converts glucose to acetyl-CoA is often referred to as an “aerobic oxidation pathway.”
(b) Thinking back to Chapter 20, where does molecular oxygen enter the picture?
What are the major monosaccharide products produced by digestion of carbohydrates?
What are the products of digestion of proteins, triacylglycerols, maltose, sucrose, lactose, and starch?