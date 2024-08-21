Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
d. Glucose synthesis (gluconeogenesis)
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
Name the molecules used for gluconeogenesis. What are the sources of these molecules? Under what conditions would gluconeogenesis occur?
Fatty acids from stored triacylglycerols (fat) are not available for gluconeogenesis. Speculate why we do not have the enzymes to directly convert fatty acids into glucose. Plants (especially seeds) do have enzymes to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates. Why are they so lucky?
What are the major monosaccharide products produced by digestion of carbohydrates?
What are the products of digestion of proteins, triacylglycerols, maltose, sucrose, lactose, and starch?
What three products are formed from pyruvate under aerobic, anaerobic, and fermentation conditions?