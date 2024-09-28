Review the 10 steps in glycolysis and then answer the following questions:
c. Which step is a dehydration?
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
a. Glycolysis of 1 mol of glucose
b. Aerobic conversion of 1 mol of pyruvate to 1 mol of acetyl-CoA
Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD+. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD+.
Differentiate between blood sugar levels and resulting symptoms in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.
Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?