How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
b. Aerobic conversion of 1 mol of pyruvate to 1 mol of acetyl-CoA
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
c. Catabolism of 1 mol of acetyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle
Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD+. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD+.
Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?
Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.
Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.