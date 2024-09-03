Determining Chirality in Triacylglycerols

In triacylglycerols, chirality can arise from the glycerol backbone if it is esterified with fatty acids that differ in structure. Specifically, if one of the fatty acids is unsaturated or has a unique configuration, it can create a chiral center at the glycerol carbon. The presence of chiral centers is determined by the diversity of the substituents attached to the carbon atoms.