Draw the complete structural formula of arachidonic acid (Table 23.1) in a way that shows the cis stereochemistry of its four double bonds.
Ch.23 Lipids
Chapter 23, Problem 11
Write the complete equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol in which the fatty acids are two molecules of stearic acid and one of oleic acid.
1
Identify the structure of a triacylglycerol: A triacylglycerol consists of a glycerol backbone esterified to three fatty acid molecules. In this case, the fatty acids are two molecules of stearic acid (C18H36O2, a saturated fatty acid) and one molecule of oleic acid (C18H34O2, a monounsaturated fatty acid).
Understand the hydrolysis reaction: Hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol involves breaking the ester bonds between the glycerol backbone and the fatty acids using water (H2O) in the presence of an enzyme (lipase) or a strong base/acid catalyst.
Write the reactants: The reactants are the triacylglycerol (glycerol esterified with two stearic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule) and three molecules of water (H2O).
Write the products: The hydrolysis reaction produces one molecule of glycerol (C3H8O3) and three free fatty acids: two molecules of stearic acid (C18H36O2) and one molecule of oleic acid (C18H34O2).
Combine the information into a complete balanced chemical equation: The equation is: . This represents the hydrolysis of the triacylglycerol into its components.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Triacylglycerol Structure
Triacylglycerols, also known as triglycerides, are esters formed from glycerol and three fatty acid molecules. In this case, the structure consists of a glycerol backbone bonded to two stearic acid (C18:0) molecules and one oleic acid (C18:1) molecule. Understanding the structure is essential for writing the hydrolysis equation.
Hydrolysis Reaction
Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction that involves the breakdown of a compound by water. In the context of triacylglycerols, hydrolysis results in the release of glycerol and free fatty acids. This reaction is catalyzed by enzymes such as lipases and is crucial for understanding how fats are metabolized in the body.
Fatty Acid Composition
Fatty acids are carboxylic acids with long hydrocarbon chains, and their properties depend on their saturation and length. Stearic acid is a saturated fatty acid, while oleic acid is unsaturated. Recognizing the types of fatty acids involved in the hydrolysis of triacylglycerols is important for accurately representing the products of the reaction.
